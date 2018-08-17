Pakistan's Lawmakers Elect Imran Khan as PM After Vote in Lower House

The centrist party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former cricketer and anti-corruption politician Imran Khan, won the election in July, receiving 116 out of the 272 directly elected seats in the National Assembly - the lower chamber of the Pakistani parliament.

Imran Khan has been elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by members of the National Assembly. Khan, received the support of 176 MPs, while his main opponent Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League, was backed only by 92 lawmakers.

According to the procedure, Khan is expected to officially assume office on August, 18.

Khan's PTI party won the election in July and started negotiations with other political movements to secure a majority in the parliament. Following the elections, Khan promised he would focus on improving the lives of the poor and fight corruption. He also noted that "the leaders of Pakistan and India should sit down at a table and resolve the Kashmir issue."