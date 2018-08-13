WATCH Hill Collapses Onto Road During Landslide in Suburban Beijing

Strong downpours caused a landslide in Beijing. Luckily no one was hurt, but the road was blocked for several hours.

Beijing authorities temporarily closed 168 different natural and architectural tourist sites near the Chinese capital in expectation of strong downpours, according to the capital's tourism committee.

Weather forecasters expect that up to 300 millimeters of precipitation will occur in the next 24 hours in some areas of Beijing and its neighboring provinces.

The list included several sections of the Great Wall of China near Beijing, including Mutianyu and Simatay.