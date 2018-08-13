Myanmar Asks Bangladesh to End Aid to Rohingyas Amid Repatriation Plan - Reports

BANGKOK (Sputnik) - The Myanmar government asks Bangladesh to wind down its aid to Rohingya refugees living for almost a year on a narrow neutral stretch of land at the border between the two countries amid the plans to organize such help on its own and later repatriate these people, Matichon newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the Matichon newspaper, citing the authorities of Rakhine state, Myanmar will soon start repatriating these Rohingyas in big groups.

Rohingyas, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, have been fleeing their homes to avoid waves of violence following the government's deployment of police and military units in response to an attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in Rakhine on August 25, 2017. The majority of over 705,000 Rohingyas settled in refugee camps in Bangladesh, however, about 6,000 refugees preferred to stay in the buffer zone between the two countries.

In late November, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an agreement on the repatriation of Rohingya refugees. The agreement did not set the date for the end of the repatriation process, but media has speculated that Bangladesh expected to finalize Rohingya repatriation within one year.

On August 8, 2018, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Development Program (UNDP) urged Myanmar to make some tangible progress in facilitating conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Rohingya refugees.