Myanmar Asks Bangladesh to End Aid to Rohingyas Amid Repatriation Plan - Reports

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - The Myanmar government asks Bangladesh to wind down its aid to Rohingya refugees living for almost a year on a narrow neutral stretch of land at the border between the two countries amid the plans to organize such help on its own and later repatriate these people, Matichon newspaper reported on Monday.
According to the Matichon newspaper, citing the authorities of Rakhine state, Myanmar will soon start repatriating these Rohingyas in big groups.
Rohingyas, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, have been fleeing their homes to avoid waves of violence following the government's deployment of police and military units in response to an attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in Rakhine on August 25, 2017. The majority of over 705,000 Rohingyas settled in refugee camps in Bangladesh, however, about 6,000 refugees preferred to stay in the buffer zone between the two countries.
In late November, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an agreement on the repatriation of Rohingya refugees. The agreement did not set the date for the end of the repatriation process, but media has speculated that Bangladesh expected to finalize Rohingya repatriation within one year.
On August 8, 2018, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Development Program (UNDP) urged Myanmar to make some tangible progress in facilitating conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Rohingya refugees.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)