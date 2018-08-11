China Interested in Joining TAPI Gas Pipeline Project - Reports

China has expressed an interest in joining the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, by building a link from Pakistan to China, the Pakistani media reported.
Mobin Saulat, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems, said that the Chinese have shown interest because TAPI could act as an alternative to One Belt, One Road, or as a sub-project.
#China, as part of its multi-trillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is eager to invest in the #TAPI project, as it wants a link to #Turkmenistan via a gas pipeline.#CPEC #OBOR #BRI #BeltAndRoadhttps://t.co/Zoh3SXx81n@CathayPak @pcipakchina @zlj517 @GameChangerYR— CPEC Official (@CPEC_Official) August 9, 2018
Chinese participation would only come after construction is completed, the Daily Times reported.
The 1,840 km long gas pipeline is expected to pump natural gas from Turkmenistan's Galkynysh gas field by the beginning of 2020.
