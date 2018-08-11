China Interested in Joining TAPI Gas Pipeline Project - Reports

The TAPI gas pipeline project presently involves four countries - Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India - and is expected to address the countries’ energy deficiencies by delivering 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

China has expressed an interest in joining the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, by building a link from Pakistan to China, the Pakistani media reported.

READ MORE: Talks on TAPI Gas Pipeline Construction Enter Final Lap — Turkmen President

Mobin Saulat, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems, said that the Chinese have shown interest because TAPI could act as an alternative to One Belt, One Road, or as a sub-project.

Chinese participation would only come after construction is completed, the Daily Times reported.

READ MORE: France, Russia Holding TAPI Gas Pipeline Talks — Pakistan's PM Sharif

© AP Photo / Manish Swarup Turkmenistan Ambassador to India Calls TAPI Pipeline Vital for Bilateral Economic Ties

The $ 9.6 billion TAPI gas pipeline project that originates in the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, has been designed to carry 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The 1,840 km long gas pipeline is expected to pump natural gas from Turkmenistan's Galkynysh gas field by the beginning of 2020.