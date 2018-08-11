Dozens Killed, Thousands Displaced as Southern Indian State Faces Severe Floods

The death toll due to floods in India’s southern-most State of Kerala has reached 29. Eight Army columns have been deployed to aid in the rescue and relief operations. The Indian Navy and the Air Force have also pitched in.

Flooding in Kerala has intensified after water at the the strategically important Idukki dam was opened for the first time in 26 years. The dam gates had to be opened due to the water level at the dam rising at an alarming pace.

Red alert issued as the water-level in Idamalayar dam has swelled. KSEB has informed that the shutter gates of Idamalayar dam will be opened at 6 AM tomorrow. People living on the banks of river Periyar must exercise caution. However this is no cause for panic. pic.twitter.com/CYovMiaULC — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 8, 2018

​Meanwhile, the floodgates of at least 24 reservoirs have been opened to drain out excess water.

#KeralaRain One shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam, a part of the dam system of the Idukki hydel reservoir, opened after 26 years, following heavy rains. #KeralaFloods @abpnewstv pic.twitter.com/QgcjLmMxVK — Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) August 9, 2018

© AFP 2018 / MASROOR GILANI Lightning, Thunderstorms, Floods Killed 1,006 People in India in Under 2 Months

A quick reaction rescue team of 122 TA Battallion of Kannur has been carrying massive rescue operations. The undaunted selfless service of these soldiers of India is really commendable and we are highly proud of our brave hearts — "The Kannur Terriers"#keralarains #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/vdcwenFHDG — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 10, 2018

In response to the flood, all educational institutions including professional colleges in Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva and Paravur taluks of Ernakulam district closed. More than 10,000 people have been shifted to 157 relief camps across the state in the last two days.