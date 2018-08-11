Dozens Killed, Thousands Displaced as Southern Indian State Faces Severe Floods

Flooding in Kerala has intensified after water at the the strategically important Idukki dam was opened for the first time in 26 years. The dam gates had to be opened due to the water level at the dam rising at an alarming pace.
Red alert issued as the water-level in Idamalayar dam has swelled. KSEB has informed that the shutter gates of Idamalayar dam will be opened at 6 AM tomorrow. People living on the banks of river Periyar must exercise caution. However this is no cause for panic. pic.twitter.com/CYovMiaULC— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 8, 2018
Meanwhile, the floodgates of at least 24 reservoirs have been opened to drain out excess water.
#KeralaRain One shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam, a part of the dam system of the Idukki hydel reservoir, opened after 26 years, following heavy rains. #KeralaFloods @abpnewstv pic.twitter.com/QgcjLmMxVK— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) August 9, 2018
A quick reaction rescue team of 122 TA Battallion of Kannur has been carrying massive rescue operations. The undaunted selfless service of these soldiers of India is really commendable and we are highly proud of our brave hearts — "The Kannur Terriers"#keralarains #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/vdcwenFHDG— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 10, 2018
#KeralaFloods#keralaRains #Kerala— Prajith (@PRjitH_) August 9, 2018
Be safe pic.twitter.com/6HA45dESvY
#KeralaFloods #keralarains Cochin International Airport pic.twitter.com/GM8yRNrzID— Krithi Firoz (@krithifiroz) August 10, 2018
Aerial view of Aluva and Ernakulam (Pics by Coast Guard) #keralarain #KeralaFloods @IndianExpress @ndtv @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/aodeDDxpoE— Manesh (@maneshinc) August 10, 2018
