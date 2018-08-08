96-Year-Old Indian Granny Passes Her First School Exam, Social Media Applauds

A granny in southern India wrote her life’s first exam at the age of 96 and more important is the fact that Amma scored full marks in the reading section of the literacy test. She shot to fame overnight as people from across India started sharing her story on social media.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has a new social media sensation and she is special. 96-year-old Karthyayini Amma is the oldest known student to appear for an examination. She is part of her district's literacy mission in Alappuzha, a small city in the state of Kerala.

"Amma was calm and confident while she came to sit for her exams in Kanichenellur government Lower Primary School in Cheppad of Alappuzha," Sathi, a teacher coordinator for the exam told local media after the exam.

96 year old Karthyayini Amma from Alappuzha,wrote her life's first ever exam & scored full marks in her reading test. She will enter standard 4th next year

45,000 senior citizens appeared for the Literacy Mission tests in Kerala. Age is no bar for learning!

This is Karthyayini Amma from the south Indian state of Kerela. She's 96 years old and will enter to study class 4 and plans to study till class 10.

​The 96-year-old, who was tutored for over six months to take the exam, feels she studied too much for no reason. She seems fairly confident about acing the written round as well, Sathi added.