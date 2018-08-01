Register
21:07 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shin Ok-ju

    'Anti-Human': S Korean 'Cult' Leader Detained After Flock 'Trapped and Beaten'

    © Photo: Youtube / News Week
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Christian-inspired cults have been on the rise in South Korea where almost half the population is Protestant or Roman Catholic.

    The leader of a South Korean doomsday cult has been arrested for allegedly holding some 400 followers captive in Fiji and subjecting them to violence and barbaric rituals, media reports said Wednesday.

    Shin Ok-ju reportedly encouraged her followers to found a new colony in faraway Fiji in 2014, by prophesying a disastrous famine that was allegedly looming over the Korean Peninsula. She later forced them to take part in ritual beatings that left one member with brain damage, South Korea’s Christian Daily reported.

    Chizuo Matsumoto, the former leader of the Japanese doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo
    © Sputnik /
    'They Are A Threat': Japanese Death Gas Cult's Successors Hiding In Plain Sight
    According to the newspaper, Shin Ok-ju is being questioned following allegations that she had confiscated the passports of the 400 members of her flock and prevented them from leaving the 83-acre compound in Fiji where they lived communally under the watchful eye of handpicked “guardians.”

    Shin is also being questioned about a church ritual in which followers were allegedly forced to beat each other until they were bloodied or became “target of God’s punishment.”

    The Korean Times cited a former member of Shin’s congregation as saying that a boy had been forced to hit his father more than 100 times as part of the ritual, while another follower suffered brain damage as a result of the beatings.

    Some followers who escaped the farm told journalists that those who tried to leave the church were subjected to severe public beatings known as "ground thrashings".

    Followers of what South Korean religious leaders have condemned as “heretical” and local media describes as a “cult” were reportedly encouraged to give up their studies or jobs to follow Shin’s teachings, while others left their families or got divorced in order to move to Fiji.

    “This is not the inner problem of a religion; it is an anti-human, fraudulent pilgrimage by a fraudulent group,” a former member of Shin’s flock said.

    Shin Ok-ju and three senior members of the Grace Road Church were arrested after landing at Incheon Airport in South Korea on Saturday.

    This is not the first time Shin that has been in trouble with the law. She was sued for $6 million in 2014 in Brooklyn bya 27-year-old mentally ill man after she tried to cure his schizophrenia with prayer.

    READ MORE: All Aum Doomsday Cult Members Executed in Japan

    The man was bound with duct tape during the ritual and ultimately had to have his leg amputated. His condition worsened as a result and he had to live in a nursing home, the New York Daily News reported at the time.

    Religious cults have been mushrooming in South Korea where a cult leader who claimed to be the messiah was arrested in May in Seoul for raping at least seven female members of his congregation.

    Related:

    'They Are A Threat': Japanese Death Gas Cult's Successors Hiding In Plain Sight
    Twitterstorm as UKIP Leader Alleges Rape Gangs Follow 'Cult' of Prophet Mohammad
    Tags:
    entrapment, doomsday cult, violence, arrest, Shin Ok-ju, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse