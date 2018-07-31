Russian Climber Trapped for Almost Week on Pakistani Mountain Rescued (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian climber Alexander Gukov has been trapped for almost a week at 6,200 meters (3,852 miles) on the Pakistani Latok I mountain, rescue coordinator Anna Piunova said.

The Russian tourist had to spend a week on the mountain and was rescued on July 31.

"Rescued!!!" Piunova wrote on Facebook, adding that Gukov is currently in a hospital in the Pakistani city of Skardu.

Later in the day, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan told Sputnik that Gukov remained in serious condition.

"We can confirm that his condition is serious," the embassy said.

On July 10, Russian climbers Gukov, 42, and Sergei Glazunov, 26, started climbing the 7,145-meter-high Latok I.

Earlier on July 25, Gukov sent an SOS message after witnessing the death of his climbing partner. However, until July 31, bad weather conditions did not allow helicopters to rescue the climber.