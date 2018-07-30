Man Arrested for Warning of Chemical Attack on Indian Prime Minister - Reports

Kashinath Mandal, 22, was arrested by police at the Mumbai Central railway station as he was about to board a train to his native village in the eastern state of Jharkhand. Upon questioning, Mandal acknowledged that he had made a prank call to the NSG with the intention of spreading fear among citizens and triggering communal hatred, according to the local media.
Police have seized two mobile phones from him and are also trying to find out if any terror organization had forced him into making the call.
Earlier this month, a person was arrested after he made a call threatening a blast in the city of Jaipur ahead of Prime Minister Modi's public rally. Last year, a hoax call was made that a bomb had been planted at the Hotel Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad where Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump were meeting.
