Dead Baby Discovered Inside Lavatory Aboard AirAsia Flight in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) – The lifeless body of a newborn was found abandoned inside a lavatory of a domestic flight in New Delhi on Wednesday. Local news reports suggested that the baby had its mouth stuffed with toilet paper, but the police said they were investigating whether the baby was stillborn as it looked premature.
READ MORE: Nun Accused of Selling Babies in Charity Home Established by Mother Teresa
"A lady boarded from Guwahati. During the journey in the flight, she delivered a pre-mature dead fetus. The matter is being inquired into," Sanjay Bhatia, the deputy commissioner of the Delhi police told the media.
READ MORE: Newborn Baby Snatched by Rogue Monkey Found Dead Inside Well
"A newborn was found lifeless and abandoned in one of the lavatories when the aircraft was being prepared for landing. The Delhi Police was alerted and a doctor from the medical team at the Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered on board," an AirAsia statement read.
While the fetus has been sent for a post-mortem, the suspect is undergoing a medical examination.
All comments
Show new comments (0)