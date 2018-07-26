Dead Baby Discovered Inside Lavatory Aboard AirAsia Flight in India

The police in the Indian capital of New Delhi are investigating the discovery of a dead newborn inside a lavatory of a domestic flight. A suspect has been detained, but no details have been revealed as to why the fetus, possibly a premature stillborn, was abandoned.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – The lifeless body of a newborn was found abandoned inside a lavatory of a domestic flight in New Delhi on Wednesday. Local news reports suggested that the baby had its mouth stuffed with toilet paper, but the police said they were investigating whether the baby was stillborn as it looked premature.

"A lady boarded from Guwahati. During the journey in the flight, she delivered a pre-mature dead fetus. The matter is being inquired into," Sanjay Bhatia, the deputy commissioner of the Delhi police told the media.

AirAsia flight attendants, who had come from the North Eastern state of Guwahati, spotted the body when they were checking the lavatories before the flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The police were alerted and an investigation was immediately launched. The main suspect is a 19-year-old athlete from the northeastern state of Manipur. She was identified after all the female passengers on board were interrogated.

"A newborn was found lifeless and abandoned in one of the lavatories when the aircraft was being prepared for landing. The Delhi Police was alerted and a doctor from the medical team at the Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered on board," an AirAsia statement read.

While the fetus has been sent for a post-mortem, the suspect is undergoing a medical examination.