20:03 GMT +323 July 2018
    In this Aug. 16, 2017, photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the 19th Founding Anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines.

    Philippines to Defend Interest in S China Sea Despite Improved Ties With Beijing

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    On July 23, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his third State of the Nation address, highlighting the country’s “re-energized” relations with China, which have resulted in an “unprecedented level of cooperation” between the two nations.

    In an hour-long speech, Duterte promised to defend the Philippines’ interests in the South China Sea, where the country claims a group of islands and reefs, despite positive changes in the relations between Manila and Beijing.

    “Our improved relationship with China does not mean we will waiver in our commitment to defend our interest in the West Philippine Sea,” he said, at the same time noting that to this end, the country had “engaged China through bilateral and multilateral platforms, such as the ASEAN-China and the Philippines-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism.”

    The Philippine president stressed that the two countries had managed to draw up a draft framework for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, “which intends to resolve disputes by peaceful means.”

    READ MORE: Show Me a Selfie! Philippines' Duterte Vows to Resign if God's Existence Proven

    China is currently in control of the vast majority of islands, reefs and shoals in the South China Sea, which are also claimed by a number of other nations in the region, including the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

    In 2016, a Hague-based arbitration tribunal ruled that there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights over areas falling within the so-called “nine-dash line” – a vaguely located demarcation line used by China to lay its claims to the biggest part of the contested waters.

    Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.file photo
    © REUTERS / US Navy
    China ‘Quietly' Conducts Electronic Warfare Tests in South China Sea
    Beijing refused to recognize the verdict and insisted that the matter be resolved through negotiations, involving other claimants.

    The ruling also came shortly after Duterte’s inauguration, after which he decided to pursue rapprochement with China, at the same time loosening traditionally close ties with the US.

    Recently published opinion polls showed that majority of the Philippines’ population wanted the government to adopt a tougher approach in laying claims to the South China Sea.

    According to Pulse Asia’s survey, 73 percent of Filipinos wanted the authorities to assert the 2016 tribunal ruling, while another poll by Social Weather Stations suggested that some 80 percent of the population were dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the maritime disputes with China.

