Register
22:03 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian students of Saint Joseph Degree college participate in an anti-rape protest in Hyderabad on September 13, 2013

    Over 100,000 Rapes Committed in India Between 2014, 2016 – Minister

    © AFP 2018 / Noah SEELAM
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Despite sterner modifications having been made to rape laws, incidences of rape are on the rise in India. According to data furnished by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 38,947 cases of rape were registered in 2016, 34,651 in 2015 and 36,735 in 2014.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The minister of state for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju, told Parliament that 110,333 rape cases were registered in India between 2014 and 2016, meaning almost 100 rape cases were reported per day during these three years.

    An Indian police officer
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Six Detained for Sexually Assaulting Russian Tourist in India
    There has also been no decline in the rate at which other forms of crimes have been committed against women in India. There were a total of 338,954 registered cases of crimes against women in 2016, 329,243 in 2015 and 339,457 in 2014.  

    "The government has issued advisories to states and the Union Territories to take measures for the prevention of crimes against women, stressing on the mandatory registration of first instance reports, providing an online complaint filing system, increasing representation of women in the police, gender sensitization of the police, the deployment of special Mahila [lady] police volunteers, activating a victim compensation fund, [and] the setting up of anti-human trafficking units," junior minister for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju, said in Parliament.

    READ MORE: Anti-Slave Trade Activists Abducted, Raped in India After Street Performance

    The Home Ministry has undertaken a project for developing an emergency response support system based on a pan-Indian 24/7 helpline number. A separate portal for cyber crimes against women and children has also been started and the Home Ministry is working on a national database of sexual offenders to facilitate the investigation, according to Rijiju. 

    Related:

    Mob Justice: Two Rape Accused Lynched by Angry Mob in India's North East (VIDEO)
    India’s Godmen: Human Trafficking, Murder, Rape, Riots All in One Garb
    India’s Rape Culture Strikes Again: 100 Year Old Dies in Incident
    India’s Supreme Court Allows 13-year-old Rape Survivor Late-Term Abortion
    Tags:
    action, crime, rape, women, police, response, Indian Home Ministry, Kiren Rijiju, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse