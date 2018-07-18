Japan Pressures TPP Countries to Bring Pact Into Force in Early 2019 - Reports

According to the news outlet, Japan's chief negotiator Kazuyoshi Umemoto called on the other parties to begin the preparations for bringing the agreement into force early next year at the current meeting.
READ MORE: Japan, US Advance Trade Talks, Weigh Bilateral Deals, TPP
Earlier in the day, a meeting of representatives of the 11 parties to the agreement — Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam — began in the Japanese town of Hakone, the NHK broadcaster reported.
In March, the 11 remaining members of the agreement signed a new pact without the United States in Chile, which made no changes to the country's obligations in terms of providing access to each other's goods and services markets, but considerably amended a chapter devoted to intellectual property.
All comments
Show new comments (0)