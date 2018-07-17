Australia Starts Preliminary Probe Into RT as Possible Foreign Agent - Simonyan

"The Australian Federal Police began a preliminary investigation into the RT as a potential foreign agent. Refusal to register [as such], in case of recognition of us as an agent, provides for criminal punishment. During the entire broadcasting period [in Australia], we have never received any complaints from the Australian regulators. Probably the reason for the investigation is that we are the RT," Simonyan posted on her social media accounts.
Russia has refuted these allegations, pointing to lack of proof. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called such claims groundless.
In response to Washington's measures against Russian media outlets, Moscow introduced a law allowing the Russian Justice Ministry to recognize foreign media outlets as "foreign agents."
