Register
00:50 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

    China Sends Strategic Bombers for International Drills in Russia

    © AP Photo / Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    280

    China’s air force will reportedly send strategic bombers, fighter jets and transport aircraft to Russia for drills in July as the country pushes to develop stronger defense ties with a number of foreign governments - in this case, Moscow.

    China's Xian H-6K bombers, which have been patrolling the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, will participate in the International Army Games on July 28 in southern Russia and parts of the Caucasus for the first time, according to a spokesman from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force on Thursday. China will join Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Iran in the war games. 

    The latest Chinese Jian-series fighter jet executes a fly-by over Beijing on September 12, 2009 during a rehearsal for National Day
    © AFP 2018 /
    China Sends Message to US, South Korea With New Air Force Drills

    Yue Gang, a retired colonel with the PLA, told the South China Morning Post that China's goal is to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the bomber. "It is really difficult to know how big the gap is between the Chinese aircraft and the ones used by overseas air forces without joining overseas exercises like this," Yue said, adding that China will get a chance to test it against the "advanced bombers of Russia."

    The bomber is equipped with cruise missiles with a range of nearly 1,000-miles and has a reported combat range of more than 2,000 miles. It was developed from a plane originally produced in Russia: the Tu-16 Badger, which the Soviet Union licensed to China in 1958.

    After US Air Force B-52 bombers soared around the South China Sea in late April, Beijing conducted take-off and landing drills with the H-6Ks in the area the following month, a move Washington condemned for having the potential to "raise tensions and destabilize the region."

    Related:

    US Air Force Bombers Buzz Over the South China Sea
    Indian Air Force Chief Lauds China's Air Defenses in World's Toughest Terrain
    Indian Air Force Claims China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Are Not Undetectable
    China Sends Message to US, South Korea With New Air Force Drills
    Seven Dead as Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 V5 Chopper Crashes Near China Border
    Indian Air Force Sukhoi Jet Goes Missing Near China Border
    Air Force Study Warns US Falling Behind China, Russia in Hypersonic Missiles
    Tags:
    war games, military drills, People's Liberation Army Air Force, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse