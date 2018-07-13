Blast Rocks Industrial Estate in China's Sichuan Killing 19 - Reports

An explosion has ripped through industrial zone in China's Sichuan, leaving 19 dead, according to local media.

The explosion in China's Sichuan province killed nineteen people and left twelve injures, according to local media. There were no additional reports on the scale of destruction.

​The blast has reportedly occurred in an industrial estate in Yibin city, which is located in the southeastern part of Sichuan province. The incident occurred at 18.30 local time (10:30 AM GMT), the local authorities arrived at the scene. The cause of the blast is being investigated.