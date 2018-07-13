Register
02:11 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view from South Korea towards North Korea in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom. North and South Korean military personnel, as well as a single US soldier, are shown

    North Korean Officials Ditch Meeting About Returning US Soldiers’ Remains

    © Photo: Driedprawns
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    150

    North Korean officials were a no-show at a scheduled Thursday meeting with US officials to discuss the return of remains of American soldiers who were killed during the 1950 to 53 Korean War.

    Though the meeting has been rescheduled for July 15, the new date wasn't revealed until after officials from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency were left waiting at the militarized border between North and South Korea, Bloomberg reported.

    A source with knowledge of the meeting told the Yonhap News Agency that after a call was made to North Korea, US officials were informed that the talks needed to be upgraded.

    "North Korea apparently wants a US general to appear at the table to quickly finalize the repatriation issue," the source told the outlet. "It is likely that military generals from the US and North Korea will take part in the meeting."

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    New Trump-Kim Meeting Rumored, Pompeo Leaving Soon for Third North Korea Visit

    The matter of returning the remains of US troops from North Korea has long been an issue between the two countries, since the Korean War was halted by an armistice in 1953. According to the US Department of Defense, nearly 8,000 American troops that took part in the war are still unaccounted for.

    Talk of restarting the return of remains was brought to the forefront after it became one of the four points made in the joint declaration between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their historic June 12 summit in Singapore.

    Other points included the denuclearization of North Korea, improved bilateral relations and a joint effort to build a "lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula."

    In preparation for the move, American officials have delivered wooden coffins and flags to Panmunjom, the village in the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, Stars and Stripes reported.

    The latest development comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed to the Senate Appropriations Committee that North Korea had yet to begin the handover, despite Trump's claims that it had done so.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Kim Jong-un: 'Extraordinary Efforts' Made by Trump for Improving US-N Korea Ties

    "I am optimistic that we will begin to have two opportunities," Pompeo told US lawmakers in late June. "One is to receive some remains in the not-too-distant future, but then there's a great deal of work with companies… the nonprofits and the like that have been at this previously."

    According to Stars and Stripes, joint US-North Korean search teams were able to recover the remains of 229 US soldiers from 1996 to 2005. The administration of former US President George W Bush called off the searches in 2005 over fears that the safety of Americans in the country could no longer be guaranteed.

    The last time a handover took place was in 2007 when former UN Ambassador Bill Richardson traveled to North Korea and brought home the remains of six soldiers.

    Related:

    Pompeo Urges North Korea to Follow Vietnam's Path in Relations With US
    North Korea Confirms Commitment to Denuclearization - Pompeo
    US, North Korea Create Working Group on Aspects of Denuclearization
    Mike Pompeo Returns to North Korea; Scott Pruitt Resigns from EPA
    'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea
    Tags:
    remains, US soldiers, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Aerial Beauties: Flight Attendants From Around the World
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok