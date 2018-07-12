Kazakhstan President Granted Lifelong Control of Country's Security Council

ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan leader Nursultan Nazarbayev has been allowed to lead the Security Council for life after the body was granted new sweeping powers.

The legislation came into force Thursday after it appeared in the Asian country’s official newspaper, the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

© Photo : Youtube/Sputnik Emergency Services in Kazakhstan Rescue Cat From Concrete Slab

"Kazakhstan’s first president, the leader of the nation, has the right due to his historic mission to lead the Security Council as its chairman for life," the law read.

READ MORE: Belgian Parliamentary Panel Adopts Final Report on Kazakhgate Corruption Scandal

The bill was cleared by the Constitutional Council after it was passed by the parliament and signed by President Nazarbayev a week ago. It expanded the Security Council’s powers to protect the nation’s stability, integrity, and constitution at home and abroad.