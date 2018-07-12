Kazakhstan President Granted Lifelong Control of Country's Security Council

The legislation came into force Thursday after it appeared in the Asian country’s official newspaper, the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.
The bill was cleared by the Constitutional Council after it was passed by the parliament and signed by President Nazarbayev a week ago. It expanded the Security Council’s powers to protect the nation’s stability, integrity, and constitution at home and abroad.
