Death Toll in Japan's Severe Typhoon Hits 100 - Authorities

The disastrous rainfall in Japan has claimed at least 100 lives, the government's spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Monday, adding that 87 people had been confirmed dead from the severe floods, with another 13 found with no vital signs.

The largest number of victims accounts for the prefecture of Hiroshima and the prefecture of Ehime, Kyodo News agency reported on Sunday. Fatalities were also reported in the prefectures of Fukuoka, Gifu, Hyogo, Kochi, Kyoto, Okayama, Saga, Shiga and Yamaguchi.

The flooding and landslides are hindering rescue operations. The authorities warn that the death toll may rise further.

On Friday, the central and south-western parts of Japan were hit by torrential rains. By Sunday morning over 1,050 millimeters (41 inches) of rainfall fell in Gifu Prefecture, 745 millimeters in Ehime Prefecture, 465 millimeters in Kyoto Prefecture, 442 millimeters in Hiroshima Prefecture. These figures exceed the average monthly rainfall by two or three times.

Death toll has risen to 83 after record torrential rain pummeled wide swathes of Japan since Thursday, triggering landslides and flooding, local media reported on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/N3HUQIJQHt — CCTV (@CCTV) 9 июля 2018 г.

Some 5.9 million Japanese have received instructions or recommendations on evacuation in connection with the heavy rains, with over 30,000 people staying in evacuation centers.

On Sunday, an emergency commission tasked with gathering and analyzing information about the rainfall's consequences started its work as part of the office of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The service should also coordinate the work of the agencies involved in the rehabilitation efforts after the natural disaster.

At the commission's meeting Abe stated that the security of many Japanese citizens was yet to be confirmed and called for making every effort while carrying out rescue operations and evacuating civilians.

Massive flooding and landslides here in parts of Japan with casualties recorded. For my fellow Fijian expats, if you're worried about your safety notify the embassy, keep an eye on the weather forecast and take the necessary precautions.

Photo: Asahi Shimbun pic.twitter.com/otx4QruN6X — Bill Waqalevu (@BWaqalevu) 7 июля 2018 г.

