Register
09:20 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Thailand Ambulance

    One Dead, Dozens Believed Trapped in Sunken Boat Off Thai Coast

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One person has died and dozens have been reported missing after a tourist boat capsized near the Thai coast. Rescue workers believe people might still be trapped inside the sunken boat.

    A Chinese national perished and 56 other people are reported missing after a boat capsized in turbulent waters near Thailand's popular tourist destination Phuket, according to a report by Reuters.

    The boat, called the Phoenix, was reportedly carrying 105 passengers, 93 of whom were Chinese tourists and 12 Thai crew members and guides.

    "One person is dead, 11 injured (two have severe injuries, 5 have minor injuries) and 56 are missing. We are continuing to gather a team to search for them," the Water Safety Department for the Thailand Harbor Department said.

    "Forty-eight had been saved," it added.

    Thailand police
    CC BY 2.0 / Samuel John Roberts
    Thai Authorities Find 12 Boys, Coach Alive After 9 Days Missing – Governor
    According to Royal Thai Marine Corps, the boat sunk to a depth of about 38-40 meters and is now located some seven kilometers off the coast.

    Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong says it is possible that the missing people are still trapped inside the boat.

    "I assume they are trapped inside the boat… but I wish some of them have survived," Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

    "I have not yet received any reports of people floating in the sea," he said, adding a flicker of hope that the boat went down so fast an air pocket may have been created to help those passengers survive..

    "Navy divers, frogmen, and marine police divers have already been sent to the scene," says Rear Admiral Charoenphon Khumrasee, deputy commander of the Thai Navy in the southern region. "Helicopters will search for those who may have floated out."

    The marines said they are preparing to conduct a search inside the ship.

    A Chinese consular official has arrived at the operations center in Phuket to monitor the rescue effort, AFP reports.

    Reuters also reports another boat, The Serenta, also capsizing in the same area. The yacht was reportedly carrying 35 tourists, five crew members, and a guide. Most of the Serenta's passengers of the have been rescued but two are still reported missing, the Harbor Department said.

    Thailand is already in the middle of another dramatic rescue mission in the north of the country after 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave complex.

    Related:

    Iranian Military Reports Mystery US Ship With Chemicals Onboard in Persian Gulf
    'No Meat on Board': German NGO Invites Italy's Deputy PM to Banned Migrant Ship
    Belgian Minister Hails Italy's Refusal to Accept Refugee Rescue Ship
    France Ready to Accept Migrants From Aquarius Ship Amid Standoff With Italy
    Spain Accepts Aquarius Migrant Ship Amid Italy-France Dispute
    North Korea Coal-Smuggling Ship Reportedly Sailed by Singapore During Summit
    Yemeni Houthis Claim Attack on Saudi-Led Coalition Ship Near Al Hodeidah Port
    Enough is Enough: What's Behind Salvini's Decision to Deny Entry to Rescue Ship
    Tags:
    missing person, rescue, accident, ship, Thailand Harbor Department, Phuket, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse