Register
22:08 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People wait outside a Bank of China branch in Beijing

    India Allows Bank of China to Open Office in Mumbai

    © AFP 2018 / Greg BAKER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As part of a major confidence-building exercise, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted permission to the Bank of China to operate offices in India.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The 106-year-old Bank of China is all set to become the second Chinese bank after the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd to have a branch in India. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India issued a license to the Bank of China — a formality that was pending for the last three years. The decision to allow the Bank of China to operate out of India was taken last month during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

    Apart from the Bank of China, three banks from Iran, two from South Korea, one from Malaysia and one from the Netherlands had also applied for the license. Among the Iranian banks that had sought approval from the RBI were Bank Pasargad, Parsian Bank and Saman Bank. RBI has not issued a license to these applicants to date. 

    Jin Liqun (C), the first president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), speaks to journalists during a press conference in Beijing on January 17, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    India Seeks $2.4 Billion From China-Based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    India's security agencies, until June this year, had not granted security clearance to the Bank of China amid speculations that the People's Liberation Army had an indirect stake or control over the bank. Some unconfirmed reports also pointed out that the bank was involved in funding Hamas, a terror group which targets Israel. However, the listing documents showed the bank to be partly owned by Central Hujin Investment, Hong Kong Exchanges Clearances, and China Securities Finance.

    China had permitted Indian banks to open seven branches in China since 2006. The State Bank of India was the first to start operations in China where it has two branches. The Bank of India, the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have one branch each. With Chinese investments in India growing manifold in recent years, Chinese banks have been seeking the license to operate in India.

    READ MORE: Economists: Monopoly of the Dollar to Be Replaced by Troika Including Euro, Yuan

    "By the end of 2017, Chinese investments into India added up to more than $8 billion, as India has become an important market for infrastructure cooperation among Chinese companies and a major investment destination," Gao Feng, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, had said in April this year.

    Last year, bilateral trade between both countries touched a historic high of $84.44 billion, and in the first quarter of this year it witnessed robust growth, netting $22.1 billion, a 15.4 percent year-on-year increase.

    Related:

    No Problem With AIIB Funding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – India
    Chinese Envoy Proposes Joint Action by India, China to Counter US Protectionism
    China's Envoy Supports India-China-Pakistan Summit for Dispute Resolution
    India-China Join Hands to Counter OPEC’s Dominance in Asian Oil Market
    Tags:
    Permission, secret documents, bank, operation, Reserve Bank of India, People's Bank of China, Security Council, Narendra Modi, korea, India, Iran, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse