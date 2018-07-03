WATCH Bali Volcano Active Again, Violent Eruption Forces Residents to Flee

Mount Agung, the highest peak of the tourist-friendly Indonesian island of Bali, has been active since late 2017. On June 29 a major eruption prompted Indonesian authorities to close the international airport; three days later, the volcano began to spew lava again.

Late on Monday, another eruption occured on the Indonesian island of Bali. Mount Agung, Bali's biggest volcano, was spewing ash and lava kilometers into the air, forcing panic-struck people to flee their homes.

Last Friday, Agung's sudden activity led to the airport's closure and the cancellation of 450 flights, affecting over 75,000 people.

Users posted dazzling and at the same time appalling videos of this natural phenomenon.

The volcano had a major eruption in 1963, killing 1,100 people.