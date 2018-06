At least one person was killed and 10 more were injured in the eastern Chinese port city of Yantai after a man driving a forklift truck rammed into a crowd, local police said Monday.

According to the Yantai police, the incident took place at 7:20 a.m. local time (23:54 GMT on Sunday). Chinese authorities have identified perpetrator as the 45-year-old resident of Heilongjiang province.

© AFP 2018 / Mark RALSTON Truck Rams Into Funeral Procession in China Leaving Four Dead, Eight Injured

The perpetrator has reportedly rammed into the mob near one of the local public transport hub stations. Some of the cars parked nearby were also reportedly damaged.

"After failed attempts to stop the driver, police opened fire and shot the suspect," the statement said.

Local authorities have launched an immediate investigation into the incident. The motives of the perpetrator were reportedly unknown.