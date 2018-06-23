Register
04:12 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US-born giant panda Baobao made its official debut on Friday after a one-month quarantine period at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Southwest China's Sichuan Province

    China Hosts 'Panda World Cup' to Mark FIFA 2018

    © Photo : Cui Meng/GT
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Southwest China's Sichuan Province will host the "Panda World Cup 2018" from June 14 to July 15 to celebrate the FIFA World Cup that opened in Russia on Thursday.

    Organized by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP) and iPanda.com, the Panda World Cup would include panda soccer games, sumptuous meals for pandas, a panda quiz and three featured activities relevant to the FIFA World Cup, according to a statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

    Eight pandas born in 2017 would star in the activities, whose information is on a special page at iPanda.com.

    Adorable! Giant pandas' football party
    © Photo: YouTube/New China TV
    Sleep to Win: Clumsy Panda Cubs Try to Play Football
    Panda soccer games and other activities will be broadcast live on iPanda.com, an online live streaming website of pandas. The website is featuring short videos and photo stories to introduce the "players."

    According to the statement, the activities was launched to help pandas living in the mountains and "pandamen," the panda breeders, to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2018, to promote ties between pandas and people around the world, and to reinforce panda-related international cultural interactions.

    A giant panda cub was in the Wolong Nature Reserve in China
    © Sputnik /
    Wild Panda Cub Spotted in China's Wolong Nature Reserve
    The FIFA World Cup 2018 opened on Thursday in Sochi, Russia. One billion Chinese people will reportedly watch the games, according to guancha.com.

    Some 100,000 Chinese soccer fans plan to visit Russia for the 2018 World Cup, Ctrip, China's leading online travel agency told the Global Times previously.

    This article was originally published in Global Times

    Related:

    Sleep to Win: Clumsy Panda Cubs Try to Play Football
    Panda Cub Needs Hug
    Wild Panda Cub Spotted in China's Wolong Nature Reserve
    Unbearable: Panda Mom Struggles to Get Cheeky Cub Clean
    Bust a Move: Great Panda Dancer Shows Off its Skills
    Tags:
    football, panda, 2018 FIFA World Cup, China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse