Peace at Joint Border as Indians, Chinese Celebrate Int'l Yoga Day - Reports

Following the Wuhan Informal Summit in April, Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Jinping had issued “strategic guidance” to their respective militaries calling for trust-building at the border.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – After months of top-level diplomatic exchanges, the Line of Actual Control – a loosely demarcated border between India and China — has started witnessing complete bonhomie between the troops of the two Asian rivals.

On Thursday, Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army shared a common ground to celebrate fourth International Day of Yoga at the Daulat Beg Oldie — Tein Wein Dein meeting point at an altitude of 16,942 feet.

"The soldiers of both the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army participated in the event with great enthusiasm and displayed bonhomie between the two great armies," India's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Daulat Beg Oldie is a strategically crucial post in eastern Ladakh that provides a much-needed buffer between India and the Chinese mainland. The Karakoram Highway which passes through this area connects China and Pakistan. In 2013, both the countries had locked horns for three weeks at the site after India alleged that about 40 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops had intruded 19 km into its territory across LAC.

Sources told Sputnik that People's Liberation Army had confirmed its participation on Wednesday night over the telephone hotline at the local level. On Thursday, Chinese troops also witnessed a talk on the benefits of yoga sitting alongside their Indian counterparts.

"During the Yoga session, a talk was also given on the importance of yoga for health, well being and inner balance at high altitude," India's Ministry of Defense added.

The temperature was sub-zero when a total of 21 Chinese troops participated in the yoga session. "After the event, PLA troops gave return-gifts, including a pencil sketch. Another visiting trooper played the guitar. Tea and snacks followed," a source told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, India did not voice any reservation against a three-day tactical exercise conducted by the Chinese troops in the southern-most edge of Chumbi valley, close to Doklam. Nearly 500 Chinese troops participated in the exercise.

At the Wuhan Informal Summit which took place between the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April this year, both sides issued "strategic guidance" to their respective militaries. "Build trust and have a mechanism to prevent incidents in the border regions," read the statement issued from Wuhan.