India to Build Memorial in France to Honor WWI Dead

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has announced that it will build an armed forces memorial in Villiers Guislain, France, in remembrance of thousands of Indian troops who had fought in the First World War in the early 20th century. The announcement was made during a two-day visit of India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to France.
"India will construct an Indian Armed Forces Memorial in Villers-Guislain, France, to honor the valor and sacrifice of the thousands of Indian soldiers, sailors and airmen who fought for peace in World War I," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.
"In all, from 1914 to 1918, around 90,000 combat and non-combat men fought for the freedom of France and Belgium, serving under the Indian Army and the Imperial Service Troops," François Richier, former ambassador of France to India, wrote in an article in 2014 extolling India's contribution.
Meanwhile, India and France have also signed a letter of intent in the field of conservation of pre-historic ornate caves and rock shelters.
"This document which was signed between the Ministry of Culture of India and the Ministry of Culture of France will aid conservation efforts at the Bhimbetka caves in India and the caves of Lascaux and Chauvet in France," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
