Register
16:53 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The French stealth frigate Courbet (File)

    France in S China Sea Puts Own Interests Instead of Countering Beijing - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Haven Daley
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    PARIS (Sputnik) - France is present in the South China Sea to protect its own territorial interests rather than act as a counterweight to Beijing, experts told Sputnik.

    French and UK defense ministers said in early June that they would send warships to the South China Sea, possibly with a detour to the waters claimed by China.

    Protecting Own Interests

    Despite the increased activity in the region, it would be an exaggeration to think that France is trying to balance Beijing's actions, Gen. Jean-Claude Allard, a senior research fellow at French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) think tank, who used to serve as the French representative in the US Central Command, believes.

    "The idea of being a counter-weight to China is probably exaggerated; it is simply the matter of presence," Allard told Sputnik.

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Chinese Navy Runs Anti-Aircraft Drills in South China Sea After B-52 Flyby
    The South China Sea is home to several territorial disputes, with Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam all laying various claims. In particular, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam are arguing over the Paracel Islands, the Pratas Islands, and the Spratly Islands.

    "Clearly, if there is a state showing power in the region, like China in the Pacific, it’s not necessarily against it, but simply a means to show that France is interested in its territories and is ready to protect them in a way of not exposing them," Allard said.

    READ MORE: Macron Under Fire for Ordering Pricey China Set Amid Row Over Public Spending

    Meanwhile, French overseas territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia are located in the South Pacific Ocean, east of Australia and southeast of China.

    "There is French population living in those regions, there are economic interests, so this is a good geopolitical move to show that 'we are capable of protecting them as well as our population.' This is clearly about geopolitics. If the state has territories somewhere, it’s good geopolitics to deploy forces there," Allard said.

    Interest on Global Level

    Jean-Vincent Brisset, a retired brigadier general of the French Air Force and a senior research fellow at IRIS, agreed that France was simply protecting its interests in the region.

    "France is highly present in the Pacific from the territorial point of view, and therefore it has real interests there. It took little care of them, but it started handling these territories after 2014 when the first navy patrol was sent in that area," Brisset said.

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Handout
    China Deploying Missile Systems on Disputed Spratly Islands – Reports
    The South China Sea is a busy commercial waterway, so holding control of its parts may be a key to a successful trade strategy. France is looking to protect not only its own interests but global trade as well, Brisset said.

    "There is, on one hand, a protection of interests at the global level — protection of the free navigation of the South China Sea … This is the area where at least 35 percent of the world circuit of goods takes place. So this is interesting for the whole world that there is simple and free circulation in the South China Sea," the expert said.

    Hard to Provide Balance

    Brisset pointed out that only the United States so far had been able to act as a counterweight to China.

    "Among the riparian countries of the South China Sea, China is a leading military power, and they are establishing their bases nearly everywhere … And this taking of possession shows real power because it shows an attitude of superiority to others. So far the United States was the only country to show the counter-power to the Chinese," the military expert said.

    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Beijing Removes Missiles From South China Sea Island (PHOTOS)
    READ MORE: France Steps Up Efforts to Counter Beijing's Activities in S China Sea — Reports

    The United States has insisted on its right to conduct maneuvers in the South China Sea as a way to uphold freedom of commerce and navigation. As recently as in early June, Lt. Gen. He Lei, vice president of the People's Liberation Army's Academy of Military Science, said that Beijing saw US criticism of China's claims in the area as meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chinese Aircraft Carrier Leads Massive Drills in South China Sea
    France, Britain Sending Ships to Challenge Beijing’s Claims in South China Sea
    US to Continue Military Exercises in South China Sea, Pentagon Chief Says
    US Warships Enter Disputed South China Sea Waters, Beijing Slams Move
    Tags:
    military drills, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), Jean-Vincent Brisset, China, France, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse