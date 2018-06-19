Washington, Seoul Suspend Joint Military Drill - Official

The US and South Korean militaries will not conduct a joint military drill that was scheduled to take place in August, US officials said late Monday, following a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in which the two heads of state agreed to make peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump verbally vowed to end US-South Korean "war games" following the summit with Kim in Singapore on June 12.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon Pyongyang Urges UNSC to Discuss US-South Korean War Games - Reports

The "Ulchi Freedom Guardian" drill will not take place this year as it did last year, an official tells Reuters.

Last year, Pyongyang requested the UN Security Council to discuss Ulchi Freedom Guardian on the grounds that it was essentially a rehearsal for an invasion of North Korea. The drill involves some 17,500 of the roughly 28,000 US troops in South Korea, according to the Pentagon, and it involves the United Nations Command forces from seven countries, including Australia, Canada, Columbia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Britain.