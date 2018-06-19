Washington, Seoul Suspend Joint Military Drill - Official

Trump verbally vowed to end US-South Korean "war games" following the summit with Kim in Singapore on June 12.
The "Ulchi Freedom Guardian" drill will not take place this year as it did last year, an official tells Reuters.
Last year, Pyongyang requested the UN Security Council to discuss Ulchi Freedom Guardian on the grounds that it was essentially a rehearsal for an invasion of North Korea. The drill involves some 17,500 of the roughly 28,000 US troops in South Korea, according to the Pentagon, and it involves the United Nations Command forces from seven countries, including Australia, Canada, Columbia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Britain.
