Register
00:35 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Taipei City

    Beijing Warns US on ‘One China’ Policy Over New American ‘Embassy’ in Taiwan

    CC BY 2.0 / David Hsieh / Taipei City
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    333

    On Wednesday, a spokesperson with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council expressed opposition to any official contact between the US and Taiwan after the opening of a new compound for the New American Institute – a de facto American embassy – on the island.

    There should be no official contact between the two countries "in any form," spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said Wednesday. "The US should adhere to the One China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the US so as not the undermine bilateral ties and peace and stability in the region," he warned, China's Xinhua news service reported. 

    In this photo provided Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo / Ju Peng
    'China Will Take a Step Back in Enforcing Sanctions Against N Korea' - Professor

    "Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party administration will only further damage cross-Strait relations by implicating foreign powers," Ma added. "The Taiwan issue, which is vital to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, remains the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations."

    The remarks come after the US dedicated its new de facto embassy in Taipei on Tuesday, the same day that US President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. The American Institute in Taiwan has existed since 1979 as offices scattered across Taipei. However, this is the first time that the institute has been given its own compound.

    The opening of the New American Institute on the self-governing island's capital of Taipei indicates an improvement in relations between Taiwan and the US, the New York Times noted Thursday.

    The Trump White House deliberately chose a low-level official, US Assistant Secretary of State on Cultural Affairs Marie Royce, to attend the ceremony of the new building to avoid angering China, Sputnik previously reported.

    Even though it adopted the "One China" policy in 1979, which acknowledges Beijing's claim that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, the US maintains close independent trade ties with Taiwan and remains its top supplier of weapons.

    China considers self-governing Taiwan part of its territory and claims sovereignty over it. Taiwan, by comparison, still bears the name of the pre-communist-era government, the Republic of China, whose territorial control was confined to the island at the conclusion of the civil war in 1949, when the People's Republic of China was established in Beijing on the mainland. 

    Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwan Air Force Lost Communication With One of F-16 Fighters During Annual Military Drills - Reports

    Since taking office, Trump has approved the sale of $1.4 billion worth of arms to Taipei. In March, he signed new rules allowing senior US officials to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.

    Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party rattled cages in 2016 when incoming President Tsai Ing-wen failed to reaffirm the 1992 Consensus, in which the two nations agreed to the "One China" policy. Tsai's move, along with the island's warming relationship with Washington, is a signal to some that Taipei may be considering a formal declaration of independence soon.

    As the South China Sea standoff remains ongoing and unsettled, Sino-American relations also remain at odds. The South China Sea contains many islands, reefs and shoals presently controlled and occupied by the People's Republic of China, but also claimed by several other nations, among them Vietnam, Taiwan, Cambodia, Brunei and Philippines. Aside from the enormous amount of international sea trade that passes through the area, it is also believed to contain large amounts of as-yet unexplored oil and natural gas deposits.

    Related:

    Philippines Demands Beijing Stop Seizing Fishing Boat Hauls in South China Sea
    'Grouping of Russia, China, India, Iran to Have Lots of Internal Demand for Oil'
    China May Participate in Korean Projects Jointly With Moscow - Russian Official
    China Leapfrogging US in Introduction of 5G Tech - CTIA
    Hide-And-Seek: Chinese Missile Launchers Reportedly Reappear in S China Sea
    Tags:
    One China policy, embassy, China, US, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse