Register
19:44 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.

    Leave No Poop Behind: Kim Jong-un's Plane Brings Portable Toilet to Singapore

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    The leader of North Korea has arrived to Singapore in what has been a meticulously coordinated scheme shrouded in mystery.

    Instead of flying the Pyongyang-Shanghai-Singapore route that takes around six-and-a-half hours but passes over sea, Kim Jong-un flew via Beijing, which took around 10 hours.

    An aviation source in China said that "It probably cost a lot of money as well as representing a huge political burden to loan Kim the aircraft,” the publication Chosun Ilbo reported.

    However, it was done to better protect the leader as routes over the sea are more difficult to safeguard. To further ensure the secrecy of the leader’s exact route, three planes took off from North Korea at about one hour’s interval: an Ilyushin IL-76, an Air China Boeing 747 and an Ilyushin IL-62.

    FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, a news vendor counts her money near a stack of newspapers with a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on its front page in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Kim Jong-un Invites Trump to Pyongyang for Second Round of Summit - Reports
    According to FlightRadar24, a website that tracks the flights of various aircraft, thousands of people followed the progress of Kim Jong-un’s plane.

    One diplomatic source in Singapore said that "Tension was very high in North Korea, hence the secrecy." 

    First to arrive in Singapore was the IL-76 transport plane carrying food and other belongings of the DPRK’s leader, as well as his bullet-proof limousine and a portable toilet.

    “Keeping Kim’s stool out of others’ reach also prevents details about his health status from leaking to the public,” Lee Yun-keol, a North Korean defector who was previously a North Korean guard command, told the Washington Post.

    Pyongyang Sunan International Airport
    © Sputnik / Andrey Olfert
    Kim Jong-un Arrived for Singapore Summit (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    He went on to say that rather than using a public restroom, the leader has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels. “The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind,” Yun-keol said.

    On Sunday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with Kim following the latter’s arrival in the country for the upcoming talks with Trump, scheduled for Tuesday.

    The US-North Korean summit will mark the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries. The highly-anticipated talks had been put at risk when, on May 24, Trump announced he was canceling the meeting with Kim due to Pyongyang's hostile rhetoric.

    Related:

    Singapore Cops Question Kim Jong-un Impersonator's Political Views – Reports
    Military Escort: Chinese Jets to Secure Kim Jong Un’s Flight to Singapore Summit
    Trump's Lawyer Claims Kim Jong-un Begged for Summit After Trump Canceled It
    Who Will Pay for Kim Jong-un’s Hotel Room During US-DPRK Summit?
    Trump Reaffirms Commitment to Meet Kim Jong-un in Singapore
    Tags:
    politics, rhetoric, summit, meeting, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse