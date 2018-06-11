US F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea Off Okinawa - Reports

The pilot reportedly ejected from the aircraft, although his present condition is unknown, Japanese authorities told local media. The US fighter jet belonged the American Kadena airbase in Okinawa, Kyodo reported, citing government sources.

Japanese media reported on a second pilot that ejected from the aircraft, whose condition is also not known.

Japanese coast guard and self-defence forces responded to the incident, reportedly dispatching an urgent rescue team to the crash site. According to the Kyodo news agency, the US warplane crashed into the ocean soon after take off. The reason for the crash is not known.

According to Reuters, US military spokespersons confirmed the crash of an F-15C Eagle off the Okinawa coast, adding that the crew successfully ejected and had been safely recovered.

The US military maintains a substantial presence in Japan, with US Forces Japan (USFJ) consisting of approximately 50,000 military personnel. A large number of US bases are hosted by Okinawa, but there have been some tensions between the prefecture's local residents and the US military, in part, over aircraft incidents and accidents related to troops' behavior.