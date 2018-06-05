Seoul Asks Pyongyang to Grant Immunity to Border Liaison Officials – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Seoul requested that Pyongyang granted immunity to South Korean officials that will be working in the liaison office in North Korea's city of Kaesong, Yonhap reported Tuesday, citing sources.

South Korea wants that the officials were protected from arrest and detention, according to Yonhap news agency, while ensuring their safety of passage and exempting them from security checks.

Last week, the sides reportedly reached a deal to open such an office soon during a meeting of the two nations’ unification ministers, South’s Myoung-gyon and Ri Son Gwon of North Korea.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have significantly de-escalated in 2018 after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has twice met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Kim’s historic meeting with US President Donald Trump is set to be held on June 12 in Singapore.