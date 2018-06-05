Pilot Killed in Indian Air Force Jet Crash (PHOTOS)

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in western India, the pilot died in the accident, Defense Spokesperson Lt. Col. Manish Ojha said Tuesday in a statement.

"Today morning a Jaguar aircraft on a routine training mission from Jamnagar crashed around 10:30 hours. [05:00 GMT] The pilot Air Cmde Sanjay Chauhan sustained fatal injuries during the crash. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," the statement reads.

Gujarat: IAF fighter jet crashes in Gujarat's Kutch, pilot killed

The plane fell near Beraja-Ramaniya village in the Indian state of Gujarat. Debris of the aircraft could be found in a two-mile area, while the search for the black box is underway.

AirCmde Sanjai Chauhan who died tdy in #Jaguar crash was AOC Jamnagar n a distingshd Test Pilot.



Met him whn #VP905 #Parashurama touched dwn 1st time in India at Jamngr.Thts him in Orange overalls wth my fathr.#RIP #AirWarrior. My condolences to his family

The SEPECAT Jaguar is a British-French jet attack aircraft originally used by the British Royal Air Force and the French Air Force. A significantly upgraded form of the jet is still widely used with the Indian Air Force.