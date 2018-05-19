Nineteen Dead after Truck Overturns in West India – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A a cement-laden truck overturned Saturday in the western Indian state of Gujarat killing 19 people, local media said.

The truck carrying cement bags veered off the road near the Bavalyali village, according to India’s ANI news agency. Seven others travelling in it were injured.

© AP Photo / Mike Groll Hazmat Teams Called in US After Train-Truck Crash Causes Acid Spill - Reports

The road accident occurred just a day after a speeding truck rammed a group of Hindu pilgrims travelling to a shrine in the northern state of Uttarakhand. A dozen were killed and 19 were hurt.

Previous year, 16 people died in the Ramban district in India after a bus that was carrying Hindu pilgrims to the Amarnath Temple skidded off the road.