Indian Village Terrorized by Pack of Man-Eating Dogs; 13 Victims in 6 Months

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A pack of man-eatingr dogs in Sitapur district of India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has kept the terrified residents on tenterhooks after it mauled to death 13 persons in the last six months. The latest death came on Sunday when 12-year-old Reena was attacked and killed by the pack while on her way to the fields in the early morning.

Sheetal Verma, District Magistrate of Sitapur told media that residents have been strictly ordered not to let their children venture out alone. Concerned authorities have been asked to capture the canines.

Sitapur: 10-year-old girl dies after being attacked by stray dogs. Locals stage protest against the administration on the National Highway 24. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinay Kumar Pathak says, 'we are working to resolve this issue. We have sent the body for postmortem' pic.twitter.com/7BYqffbCmx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2018

A few days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had visited many survivors of the dog attacks at the local hospital in Sitapur and assured the locals that his government would do all it takes to get rid of the problem. However, with Reena's death on Sunday, the irate locals took to the streets and blocked traffic demanding early action by the authorities.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited a hospital in #Sitapur, to meet the children who were attacked by stray dogs. pic.twitter.com/s1RCMPCzcA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2018

To find a permanent solution to the problem, the state government has asked experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute and World Wildlife Fund to find sustainable ways to tackle the menace of stray dogs.

Local BJP legislature Rakesh Rathore blamed police and administration for the lapses.

"It is the fault of higher leadership. If they had acted when these incidents started happening in November or when we raised questions about it in January, the incidents would have stopped," Rakesh Rathore, MLA said.

#WATCH BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore argued with police over death due to dog bites in Sitapur, also said, 'fault is of higher leadership. If they had acted when these incidents started happening in Nov or when we raised questions about it in Jan, incidents would have stopped' (13.5.18) pic.twitter.com/NTE4TDSovk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2018

​Vice-Chairman of India's planning body NITI Ayog, Rajiv Kumar has also appealed one and all for the suggestions to solve the problem.

"Human lives are precious too," Rajiv Kumar tweeted.