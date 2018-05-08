Register
08 May 2018
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Thursday, April 6, 2017

    Hillary Clinton Panics Over China's Alleged Encroaching in Australia

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Asia & Pacific
    303

    As tensions in relations between the United States and China continue to rise, former US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton publicly speaks against what she describes as Beijing’s political interference in Australia and New Zealand.

    During her tour of Australia and New Zealand, former US Secretary of State and ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed that China seeks to interfere with political processes in the region, according to Business Insider.

    "In Australia and here in New Zealand experts are sounding the alarm about Chinese efforts to gain political power and influence policy decisions," Clinton declared.

    The camera, upper left, of an iPhone 8 Plus is displayed in New York
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Trade Dispute With US Can Fuel China's Transformation From World's Workshop to Global Brain Trust
    She also praised the efforts of Anne-Marie Brady, a New Zealand scholar who studies the workings of the United Front Work Department – an agency of the Communist Party of China primarily tasked with managing relations with the non-Communist Party elite, and which reportedly “tries to promote the party's policies overseas”, according to the newspaper.

    "Anne-Marie Brady of the University of Canterbury has rightly called this a new global battle, and it's just getting started. We need to take it seriously," the former secretary of state said.

    READ MORE: Xi Hearts Karl: Chinese President Names Marx “Greatest Thinker of Modern Times”

    Earlier the White House criticized China for what the former described as “Orwellian nonsense” after Beijing told US airlines to remove any references from their websites or other material that may suggest that Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are part of entities independent from China, The Guardian reports, citing US government and airline officials.

    According to a statement delivered by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, US President Donald Trump would "stand up for Americans resisting efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens."

    READ MORE: Warren Buffett Reveals the Likelihood of 'Extremely Foolish' US-China Trade War

    However, last week the famous American investor Warren Buffett predicted that despite the current tensions in relations between the United States and China, the probability of an all-out trade war between the two countries is very low.

