Register
16:44 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tea

    Tea Vendor Fills Can Inside Lavatory; Abashed Indian Railways Fines Contractor

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A video shows a man filling water into cans from a tap inside a train’s lavatory and passing them on to two other persons. The cans are those typically used by tea vendors for carrying hot milk and water to serve passengers with hot beverages.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Railways is in the midst of a raging controversy over the quality of eatables served on trains after a video of tea vendors filling their cans with water from inside the lavatory compartment of a train went viral on social media.

    The video was reportedly captured by a passenger in December last year, but caught the attention of railway authorities only a few days ago when it surfaced on social media and messaging applications.  

    Admitting that the incident occurred in Train No 12759 Chennai Central — Hyderabad Charminar Express at Secunderabad railway station last December, the Indian Railways initiated an inquiry to identify the vendor and his accomplices seen in the video.  The contractor under whom such vendors work has been slapped with a fine of Rs 100,000 (approximately $1,600).

    "Inquiry has been held to identify the wrongdoers and initiate appropriate action. On the basis of the inquiry, stringent action has been taken up against the train side vending contractor P. Sivaprasad with whom the vendor identified in the video was employed. A penalty of Rs 100,000 has been levied on the licensee, through IRCTC, the contracting agency," South Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer M. Umashankar Kumar said in a statement.

    The quality of food served inside trains in India has always been a matter of debate. Only recently, the railway minister had to issue a clarification that his ministry was formulating a master plan to ensure quality and hygiene after receiving a volley of complaints about the poor quality and over-pricing of food items available inside trains.

    ​"The Minister said that even if the caterer was giving less variety it was OK, but the quality should be maintained. He also said that an exit policy should be put in place by the railways in case a caterer wanted to discontinue services. He told to the caterers that all complaints should be made public and strict action should be taken against corruption, and his office be directly informed of such wrongdoings," The Economic Times, in a recent edition, quoted an unnamed railway official as saying.

    Related:

    New Russian-Indian Fund May Finance Projects of Kamaz, Russian Railways
    Going Green: Indian Railways Set to Introduce First Solar Paneled Train
    Japan Ready to Upgrade Indian Railways, Facilitate Business Ties
    Tags:
    tea, toilet, punishment, complaint, water, cooking, food, Indian Railways, Piyush Goyal, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse