Tea Vendor Fills Can Inside Lavatory; Abashed Indian Railways Fines Contractor

A video shows a man filling water into cans from a tap inside a train’s lavatory and passing them on to two other persons. The cans are those typically used by tea vendors for carrying hot milk and water to serve passengers with hot beverages.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Railways is in the midst of a raging controversy over the quality of eatables served on trains after a video of tea vendors filling their cans with water from inside the lavatory compartment of a train went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly captured by a passenger in December last year, but caught the attention of railway authorities only a few days ago when it surfaced on social media and messaging applications.

Admitting that the incident occurred in Train No 12759 Chennai Central — Hyderabad Charminar Express at Secunderabad railway station last December, the Indian Railways initiated an inquiry to identify the vendor and his accomplices seen in the video. The contractor under whom such vendors work has been slapped with a fine of Rs 100,000 (approximately $1,600).

"Inquiry has been held to identify the wrongdoers and initiate appropriate action. On the basis of the inquiry, stringent action has been taken up against the train side vending contractor P. Sivaprasad with whom the vendor identified in the video was employed. A penalty of Rs 100,000 has been levied on the licensee, through IRCTC, the contracting agency," South Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer M. Umashankar Kumar said in a statement.

The quality of food served inside trains in India has always been a matter of debate. Only recently, the railway minister had to issue a clarification that his ministry was formulating a master plan to ensure quality and hygiene after receiving a volley of complaints about the poor quality and over-pricing of food items available inside trains.

Very bad qualty unboiled oily food has been served by P plus group in Samata express 12807 on 19th Jan 2018.Railway Ministry should take care of the food quality n its prices #PiyushGoyal #pmoindia #indianrailway #zeenews pic.twitter.com/phOiexFcmh — Sh. Subrata De (@sitarsubrata) February 19, 2018

When we will get acche dinn in indian railway foods in rajdhani…Such a worse food..Food quality is so bad in pnbe-delhi rajdhani in 2AC….Pls do something sir..@PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/exPudTLk2Y — amit kumar (@amit_bma) March 1, 2018

This is very shameless for our indian railway.

I m traveling from New Delhi to Tinsukia by the Rajdhani Pnr no 2340782850. Train's food management is not providing food and all brevages properly as per the Rajdhani Food Menu. And also food quality is too bad. pic.twitter.com/QcRDvK2IBg — Bharat Singh (@BharatS73011962) January 3, 2018

​"The Minister said that even if the caterer was giving less variety it was OK, but the quality should be maintained. He also said that an exit policy should be put in place by the railways in case a caterer wanted to discontinue services. He told to the caterers that all complaints should be made public and strict action should be taken against corruption, and his office be directly informed of such wrongdoings," The Economic Times, in a recent edition, quoted an unnamed railway official as saying.