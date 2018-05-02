Indian Groom Hit with Celebratory Gunfire, Dies at Own Wedding (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Police in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Tuesday arrested a man accused of killing a groom on his wedding day when shooting off celebratory gunfire during the ceremony on Sunday.

According to Channel News Asia, 25-year-old Sunil Verma was shot and killed late Sunday after one of his friends, Ram Chandra, accidentally shot him in the chest as he was performing a Hindu wedding ritual.

Video of the shooting shows Chandra, who is dressed in orange, firing the gun; Verma then grabs his chest before slumping to the ground. The shooter's face cannot be seen in the recording. Verma died on the way to a nearby hospital.

​The shooter, who was on the run for two days, was detained by local law enforcement in a neighboring town.

© Photo : Lenta Feathery Wedding Crasher: Owl Attacks Guest at Ceremony

"He has confessed to the shooting but the investigations will continue," Ghanshyam Chaurasia, investigating officer in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP. "We have recovered the murder weapon."

Officials booked Chandra on murder charges after his arrest. Officers are currently examining footage to determine whether or not the shooting was deliberate, the Times of India reported.