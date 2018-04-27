India Gifts Mi-4, Battle Tanks to Bangladesh as Part of 1971 War Memorabilia

The memorabilia comprises two PT-76 tanks, one Mi-4 helicopter, 25 weapons including pistols, rifles, machine guns, mortars, rocket launchers and a large number of artifacts, photographs, audio and video clips, maps, battle records, newspaper clippings, and documentary films related to the war.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has handed over Bangladesh a number of weapons and equipment which were used during the India-Pakistan war of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh as part of war memorabilia.

"The gifts are to be showcased at the Bangladesh army and air force museums," a Bangladeshi defense ministry spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

He said the helicopter and the tanks were part of gifts given by India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj during her Bangladesh visit last year.

"While most items of memorabilia have been handed over to the Bangladesh National Museum; the larger items ie PT-76 Tanks and Mi 4 Helicopter are now being handed over to the Bangladesh Army and Air Force," Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh said.

The PT-76 was the light amphibious tank of the armored regiments of the Indian Army which played a crucial role in the crossing of rivers and water bodies during the war. The Mi-4 transport helicopter was utilized for heliborne operations by the India-Bangladesh joint forces.

"We are proud of the privilege of having fought shoulder to shoulder with you. The independence struggle is a testimony of the courage, valor, sacrifice, and glory of the soldiers and people of Bangladesh and India. This legacy and spirit will continue to inspire the future generations of both countries…," Harsh Vardhan Shringla added.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had gifted one Hunter jet fighter, one Dakota transport aircraft to Bangladesh while the Indian Navy gifted artifacts from the INS Vikrant, and models of ships that took part in the war.