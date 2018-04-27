India Gifts Mi-4, Battle Tanks to Bangladesh as Part of 1971 War Memorabilia

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has handed over Bangladesh a number of weapons and equipment which were used during the India-Pakistan war of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh as part of war memorabilia.
"The gifts are to be showcased at the Bangladesh army and air force museums," a Bangladeshi defense ministry spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
He said the helicopter and the tanks were part of gifts given by India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj during her Bangladesh visit last year.
"While most items of memorabilia have been handed over to the Bangladesh National Museum; the larger items ie PT-76 Tanks and Mi 4 Helicopter are now being handed over to the Bangladesh Army and Air Force," Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh said.
"We are proud of the privilege of having fought shoulder to shoulder with you. The independence struggle is a testimony of the courage, valor, sacrifice, and glory of the soldiers and people of Bangladesh and India. This legacy and spirit will continue to inspire the future generations of both countries…," Harsh Vardhan Shringla added.
Earlier, the Indian Air Force had gifted one Hunter jet fighter, one Dakota transport aircraft to Bangladesh while the Indian Navy gifted artifacts from the INS Vikrant, and models of ships that took part in the war.
