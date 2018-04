The reasons of an incident, involving a bus, carrying children haven't been provided yet.

One child has died, while 17 have been injured after a gas tanker rammed into a school bus in the north-western part of India's capital of Delhi, local police said Thursday.

"All 18 children, who were in the bus, have been injured, while a seven-year-old girl has died," Hindustan Times newspaper said, citing local police.

The incident occurred after earlier in the day a bus was hit by a passenger train in northern India, killing 12 schoolchildren.