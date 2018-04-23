Register
20:59 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A bank officer swipes an ATM card of a man withdrawing Indian rupee banknotes at a mobile ATM van on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, November 24, 2016

    India's Cashless Island on Digital Highway But Far From Road to Development

    © REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Even as the Modi government revels in integrating the "digital economy" to the remotest corners of the country, data shows that the first "cashless island" of India is still lagging way behind in basic benchmarks of development including livelihood opportunities, housing, sanitation and clean drinking water.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The bureaucrats of Karang, a small lake island in India's northeastern state of Manipur, have been awarded for toiling day and night to earn the distinction of becoming India's first "cashless island." In sync with Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a digital economy, the officials provided training to the island's 1,859 residents, in order to make all transactions digital.

    With the help of self-help groups and youth clubs, the administration has successfully seeded 92 percent of bank accounts with mobile numbers and 70 percent of them were seeded with Aadhaar — the world's largest biometric identity database.  

    "The percentage of the electricity bills paid digitally increased from 78 percent to 97 percent in the last 20 months," the award citation read.

    The Modi government is currently facing a wave of criticism and bad press after citizens started panicking when cash vending machines temporarily went dry in some of the states. This phenomenon was seen as an indication of the failure of the government's digitization drive, as it proved that people continued to rely on cash for day-to-day transactions. By raking up the cashless island issue by honoring its officials, the Modi government essentially aimed at disarming its critics. But in what can have a boomerang effect on the government, official statistics show that despite the success of digitization, the island ranks extremely low on other development benchmarks.

    According to a 2011 census providing the latest authentic socioeconomic data, Karang has a literacy rate of 53 percent, which is far below the national literacy rate of 74 percent. The island has 940 males and 919 females with a sex ratio of 977. According to the official data, most of the children leave school prior to secondary school and get married at an early age. The citizens are divided into 297 households; most of them are marginal workers and are totally dependent on fishing from Laktak Lake, as they do not have other means of livelihood. The island is characterized by very poor socioeconomic features, poor housing and sanitation facilities, scarce drinking water and backward transportation and communication. 

    Related:

    Tech Giant: Modi Heads to West Coast to Boost India's Digital Economy
    India to Tighten Digital Financial Security in Wake of Cyberattacks From China
    Google Enters India’ Soon to Be $1 Trillion Digital Payment Space
    India Readies to Connect With China’s Digital One Belt, One Road Project
    Tags:
    bank accounts, digital economy, cashless society, island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse