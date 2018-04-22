Register
10:07 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratlys group of islands are seen 18 kilometers (11 miles) away from the Philippine-claimed Thitu Island off the disputed South China Sea

    New Draft Border May Help Solidify Beijing’s Claim in S China Sea - Reports

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China’s attempts to establish control over vast territories of the South China Sea may soon take on a different turn as a team of scientists came up with a new draft boundary that can allegedly help clearly define territorial claims in the region.

    Researchers working for the Chinese government have proposed introducing a new boundary in the South China Sea which may both help further natural science studies in the region and bolster Beijing’s claim over the disputed waters, the South China Morning Post reports.

    According to the newspaper, the new boundary, described as a "precise continuous line," will "split the Gulf of Tonkin between China and Vietnam, go south into waters claimed by Malaysia, take a U-turn to the north along the west coast of the Philippines and finish at the southeast of Taiwan."

    China's Deep Sea Warrior
    © Xinhua/Guo Cheng
    China Plans Base in South China Sea to Launch Deep-Diving Drones
    If the measure is adopted, China would claim the right to a wide range of activities in the area, including fishing, natural resources extraction and the construction of military installations.

    Dr Ian J. Storey, senior fellow with Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, warned however that introducing changes to the nine-dash line may undermine regional stability.

    "If China does indicate its claims in the South China Sea  with a continuous line which joins up the nine dashes, it would represent a complete repudiation of the July 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling," he said.

    The researcher also remarked that while the new boundary would for the first time determine the exact area in the South China Sea that Beijing seeks to claim, citing historic rights, such a move would "cause deep concern in the capitals of Southeast Asia and beyond."

    READ MORE: Beijing 'Sending a Message to Anybody Meddling in South China Sea' – Scholar

    The newspaper also points out that that so far, the Chinese Foreign Ministry hasn't commented on this development, and it is unclear whether the Chinese government will actually adopt this proposal.

    The South China Sea, a strategically and economically key maritime region, is disputed between numerous countries in the region. Beijing has been pushing its claim on the area by constructing artificial islands around the disputed Spratly Island chain.

    READ MORE: Holding No Water: Beijing Denies Challenging Australia in S China Sea

    In 2016 a UN tribunal ruled that China has no legal basis to claim the area outlined by the so called nine-dash line – a demarcation line that vaguely defines territorial claims made both by China and Taiwan in the South China Sea.

    Related:

    China Jammed US Navy Jet’s Equipment as It Patrolled South China Sea
    China Has Right to Send Military Gear to Disputed Nanshan Island - Ministry
    Barrage of F/A-18s Launch from US Navy Carrier in South China Sea (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    research, dispute, border, territorial claims, South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse