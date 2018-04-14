Register
    Chinese Navy officers wait dockside as a Chinese Navy warship escorting the arrival of the USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG54) (File)

    As Moscow's Partner, China Aims to 'Cause Trouble for US' - Reports

    2230

    Following a massive missile attack launched by the US and its allies against Syria, it appears that Beijing is moving to make its opinion on the matter known via a show of strength in the Pacific.

    One of the key goals of the upcoming Chinese naval drills scheduled to be held in the Taiwan Strait is a show of support for Russia over the latter’s standoff against the United States in Syria, the South China Morning Post reported citing a source "close to the PLA."

    "[US President] Donald Trump’s warning of military attacks on Syrian forces was a bit of a surprise for Beijing and Moscow … As Russia’s strategic partner, Beijing is trying to cause some well-timed and controlled trouble for the US, a drill in the Taiwan Strait being the most plausible option that will benefit both Xi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin," the source said.

    A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    China Urges Parties to Syrian Conflict to Return to Norms of Int'l Law
    Earlier, a large number of Chinese warships led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier had engaged in a series of live-fire military exercises in the South China Sea.

    READ MORE: US, China Flex Naval Muscles Amid Ongoing Trade War

    China Military, a newspaper linked to the People's Liberation Army, reported that 48 warships, 76 fighter aircraft and more than 10,000 PLA Navy personnel participated in the exercises.

