India Puts Time Limit on Visiting the Epitome of Love - Taj Mahal

New Delhi (Sputnik): Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal — considered the jewel of Muslim art in India — will henceforth be permitted to spend a maximum of only three hours admiring the architectural wonder. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said the decision was aimed at controlling overcrowding and pollution.
Starting today, the Archaeological Survey of India will permit visitors to spend only three hours at the Taj Mahal, to ease rush and control pollution pic.twitter.com/qAN0zpTzuP— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 1, 2018
"The decision will reduce overcrowding as once the visitor enters the Taj Mahal, generally they spend the whole day there. So it will limit the crowd inside the premises. Further, the time restriction will give a chance to every visitor to see the monument," former Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India, Dr. K. K. Muhammed told Sputnik.
The Taj Mahal is recognized to be the most beautiful, romantic and serene tomb built during the Mughal era in India. The main attraction comprises the four minarets as well as the exquisite floral patterns and calligraphy of Koranic script inscribed on the milky marble walls.
Situated on the banks of River Yamuna, Taj Mahal in #Agra is an architectural masterpiece with Pietra Dura scrollwork, and verses from the Quran in calligraphy using inlaid jasper. #HeritageOfUP pic.twitter.com/EeazA8FI71— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) February 14, 2018
Various world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have visited the iconic Taj Mahal during their visits to India.
Putin at Taj Mahal 04 October 2000 pic.twitter.com/Eo6nxzAYp8
— Nardeep Pujji (@AWAKEALERT) June 4, 2017
French President Emmanuel #Macron and his wife #Brigitte_Macron are seen at the #Taj_Mahal in #Agra, #India..— POW photos (@pow_photos) March 17, 2018
(Ludovic Marin / Pool /REUTERS)
.
https://t.co/CPqAcKcgOP pic.twitter.com/kW78ED755h
Justin Trudeau and his family are on an official visit to India, and one of their first stops had to be the stunning Taj Mahal. See the photos here: https://t.co/rodbVrSwTq pic.twitter.com/LwJ5iEkbjN— HELLO! (@hellomag) February 19, 2018
Today at the Taj Mahal. A place of serenity, love, and infinite beauty. pic.twitter.com/jucktTm6p7— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 16, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, strolling in the premises of the Taj. #RoyalTourIndia pic.twitter.com/vZoreiPLi0— Taj Mahal (@TajMahal) April 16, 2016
The ASI says it is certain that the measure will not deter tourists from visiting the bejeweled mausoleum in large numbers.
"I do not think this will reduce the number of visitors overall but definitely our purpose will be solved by this to curb number in the premises at any given time. Initially, people may feel uneasy but in the longer term, everything will be regulated smoothly" Kamei Athoilu Kabui, deputy superintendent of Agra ASI, told Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)