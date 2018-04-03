Register
    In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, a pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea

    North Korean Foreign Minister Goes to Beijing, to Visit Azerbaijan, Russia Then

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho left Pyongyang for Beijing on Tuesday morning and will visit Azerbaijan and Russia shortly thereafter, regional media reported Tuesday.

    After his visit to China, the minister will take part in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Baku, and then he will visit Russia, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

    Pyongyang has not yet revealed any announcement of the foreign minister's tour.

    Members of K-pop girlband Red Velvet pose for a photo before departing for Pyongyang from Gimpo International Airport in Seoul
    © AFP 2018/ Jung Yeon-je
    K-Pop Diplomacy: South Korean Bands Trying to 'Broker' Peace With North Korea
    The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that Moscow was working on the visit of the North Korean foreign minister to Russia in the near future.

    Experts link Ri Yong-ho's visit to Russia, as well as the trip of the country's leader Kim Jong-un to China last week, to North Korea's desire to ensure support of other countries before Kim's meetings with presidents of South Korea and the United States, in order to guarantee the preservation of the political system and reduce military threats at the denuclearization negotiations.

