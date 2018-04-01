At Least 4 People Reportedly Dead as Cyclone Josie Hits Fiji (VIDEOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people died as a result of flooding and heavy rains caused by tropical cyclone Josie hitting the South Pacific island country of Fiji, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the fijivillage news outlet, police found four bodies, while the searches for a missing 19-year-old man who was washed away in Sabeto Nadi are underway.

One person was found in the district of Ba, a 55-year-old man was found in Lautoka and two more people were found in Uciwai in Nadi.

The flood warning is in force for many areas in Fiji's Western Division. The cyclone is expected to pass near Kadavu later in the day.

— Naziah Ali (@Alinaziah) 31 марта 2018 г.