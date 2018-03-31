Is North Korea's First Lady Copying Kate Middelton's Style?

Kim Jong-un’s wife Ri Sol-ju might have found her style role model, as observers have noticed that her outfit is strikingly reminiscent of Kate Middleton’s elegant gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been regarded as a trend-setter for a good reason; it seems that North Korea’s First Lady has been closely watching Kate’s classy style. During this week’s state visit to Beijing, Ri Sol-ju sported a cream two-piece, which was immediately compared to the dress worn by Middleton years ago.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo in Beijing on March 28, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial, Liège

According to The Sun, Ri’s outfit could serve as a sign of warming relations between North Korea and the West.

“Ri seems to assure her presence and status through fashion, which is comparable with first ladies and royals across the globe. It appears that she wants to send the message to the outside world of a Kate Middleton-like style, showing only a moderate interest in prestige high-end brands,” South Korean stylist Kim Myonghee told the South China Morning Post.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in China on March 27 with his spouse. Kim stated that it was his "solemn duty" to make Beijing his first overseas destination and invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to make an official visit to Pyongyang "at a convenient time," an invitation that "was accepted with pleasure," KCNA reported.