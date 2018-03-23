Register
22:02 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016.

    Indian Air Force Claims China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Are Not Undetectable

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    252

    The J-20 stealth aircraft is a twin-engine, multi-role fighter that has an exceptionally long range and can fly faster than 2,000 kilometers per hour. It is said that its radar-scattering airframe is made up of radar-absorbing materials that supposedly makes it hard to detect at long ranges.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has claimed that it has the resources to easily track the Chinese military's newly inducted J-20 stealth fighter.  The IAF's statement comes amid reports in the Indian media that say the new Chinese fighter aircraft was capable of ducking the radar.

    Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, while addressing the media at Halwara on Thursday, said that signals from the J-20s can be picked up easily by existing radar from several kilometers away against the currently held belief. Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa also said that the IAF is better equipped and prepared to tackle any threat from China.  

    READ MORE: For India, What China Can Bring to Tibet Matters; Not What it Possesses

    "The air force is on a strong wicket against China. Whatever requirements are there from the budget, have been sent to the government," the Air Force Chief told journalists.

    On February 9 this year, an official statement on the Weibo account of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) had revealed that the J-20 had been deployed with combat units.

    Earlier, the IAF said before the parliamentary panel that the force has enough resources to take on the challenge of a two-front war (China and Pakistan simultaneously) but the cost of victory could be a little more with the present capability.

    "It is no doubt, challenging to fight a two-front war with the current resources that we have but we do not shy away from any challenge. The cost of the victory could be a little more but that is what we are training and we are preparing for," the IAF said before the panel which tabled the report on March 13 in the parliament.

    READ MORE: As Tension Heightens On China Border, IAF Seeks To Hasten Rafale Jet Delivery

    Currently, the IAF has 31 squadrons (18-20 fighters in one squadron) of the fighter jet and will induct French-made Rafale jet into the service from September 2019. The IAF has also sent its message to the defense ministry that procurement of the Russian-made air defense system S-400 is high on its priority. Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to sign a deal on the purchase of S-400 in her upcoming Moscow visit

    Related:

    India Lands Its C17 Globemaster Heavy Transport Aircraft at China's Doorstep
    India Lagging Behind China in Strategic Infrastructure Along Border - Report
    China Unlikely to Match India Strength in Indian Ocean in Near Future - Analysts
    India Overtakes China in GDP Growth But Data Suggest No Reprieve for Job Seekers
    Tags:
    stealth fighter, missile defence, combat, radar, Dassault Aviation, Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Indian Air Force, Birender Singh Dhanoa, Nirmala Sitharaman, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse