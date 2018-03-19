Swedish FM Calls Recent Talks With North Korean Counterpart 'Constructive'

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom on Monday called the recent negotiations with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, held in Stockholm last week, "constructive," adding that the talks constituted an "important political dialogue."

"The meeting was constructive, it is important to discuss with [North Korea] how it views the situation in the region. We have also taken the opportunity to discuss our role of a representative country [Sweden represents diplomatic interests of Australia, Canada and the United States in North Korea] and to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula in general," Wallstrom was quoted as saying by the TT news agency.

The North Korean foreign minister visited Stockholm on March 15-17. It was initially planned that the visit would last for two days, however, it was then extended until Saturday.

On Saturday, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two parties had discussed a peaceful solution to the conflict on the Korean peninsula. The Swedish foreign minister reiterated during the talks the necessity of North Korea abandoning its nuclear and missile programs in compliance with the UN Security Council's resolutions. The parties have also discussed Sweden's consular responsibilities in North Korea on behalf of Australia, Canada and the United States.

The visit of the North Korean minister to Stockholm came amid the preparation for a US-North Korean summit, which, according to media reports, might be hosted by Sweden.