Register
13:03 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FILE PHOTO: Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016

    India Remembers Hawking's 'Math is India's National Characteristic' Statement

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Stephen Hawking celebrated his 59th birthday in 2001 in India. Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra had constructed a special vehicle for him to get around Delhi. He was so impressed with the mathematical abilities of Indians that he said math was India’s “national characteristic.”

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indians are mourning the death of British physicist Stephen Hawking who died at the age of 76 on Wednesday.  

    "Sad to hear of the passing of scientist Stephen Hawking. His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations," Ram Nath Kovind, Indian President said in in a condolence tweet.

    Stephen Hawkings visited India in 2001 to receive the first Sarojini Damodaran Fellowship by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. He was invited to attend the Strings 2001 conference on string theory. The conference brought together around 300 researchers from across the world to discuss the origin of the universe and other issues pertaining to it.

    Hawking, while meeting the then president of India KR Narayanan at the President's House, had famously remarked that India had changed since his first trip in 1959.  The Hindu newspaper had reported during his visit that Hawking was so impressed by the mathematical skills in Indians that he called it the "national characteristic" of the country and told the Indian president that "Indians are so good at mathematics and physics."

    READ MORE: Heritage of the Great: Hawking Questioned Fundamental Physics — Analyst

    "Stephen Hawking was not the only person to notice it…the deep-rooted abilities of Indian minds have been known to people who have interacted with India at any point in time. Stephen Hawking was a great mathematician and great theoretical physicist. He was an outstanding genius and his mental and physical courage in doing extraordinary things within his limitations is a rare thing and he can be called probably one in a billion kind of a personality," Professor Rajaraman, Professor Emeritus from Jawaharlal Nehru University told Sputnik. 

    He also delivered the Albert Einstein Memorial Lecture in the city on January 15, 2001. His lecture was titled "Predicting the Future: from Astrology to Black Holes."

    Related:

    To Infinity & Beyond, the Life & Legacy of Stephen Hawking
    From Threat of AI to 'History of Stupidity': What Stephen Hawking Believed in
    Legendary Physicist Stephen Hawking Dies Aged 76
    Hawking Sheds Light on What Happened Before the Universe Was Born (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Indians, tradition, mathematics, physics, scientists, Stepehn Hawking, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok